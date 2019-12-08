Cosmetology teaches the art behind the glamour

The Fullerton Cosmetology Department teaches more skills than just hair cutting, hair styling, and manicures. This program has more beneath the surface to help teach students the skills they will need for the real world.

The Cosmetology program consists of five levels that students go through. Level one teaches the basics and introduces them to different techniques, such as how to hold and use scissors properly, so they don’t hurt themselves in the long run.

Each of the levels that follow reinforces those lessons as well as introduces new material and an added curriculum dedicated to health and safety. Level five is the final and dedicated to getting the students ready for the State Board exam.

The State Board exam is what students take after the completion of the program to be certified to work in a salon. The instruction begins helping them prepare for the exam from day one.

“We do have a very high passing rate at (the State) Board, at this moment it is 96%,” said Celia Assef, the lead instructor for level five.

The program offers classes both day and night hours. The day class is from 7 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday and takes one year to complete. The night class program is from 5-10:30 p.m. Monday – Friday and takes two years to complete.

There are students who are unable to finish the program or decide not to take the exam right after completing the program. However, the cosmetology program offers an independent study program for those students. This program is for level five students and is dedicated to helping them prepare for the State Board exam.

The instructors go through continuous training as well. They get their training materials through the program called Pivot Point. This program informs them of updated techniques, and in turn, the instructors can make sure their students learn them, so they are more prepared for the exam.

Instructors have made the Cosmetology program rigorous to help with their student’s success in the real world. They run classes like a salon shop, so there are very few surprises when students leave.

In addition to helping students prepare for the real world, the department has services that are offered to both faculty and students as well as the public. Some of the services offered are haircuts, hair styling, hair color, manicures, pedicures, make-up, and facials.

Students, with a student I.D., can get a discount of 20%, and faculty gets a 50% discount. The department also has a special for Veterans and first responders. Wednesday is free, and all other days are a 50% discount.

One note the department wants everyone to know for the safety of the client is that if they are going to get a hair color service, it is required the client come in 24 hours in advance for allergy testing.

The department also has a community out-reach presence. Instructors will go to high school career fairs to inform students about the program here. Wendy Perez, the lead instructor for level four commented, “I’ve been finding, as of lately, that parents of the students are as interested in our program as the students themselves.”

The Cosmetology Department is located in the 700 building and the Client Check-In desk in room 712B. An appointment can also be made by calling (714) 992-7123. More information about there program can be found here.

