  • - Advertisement -

Cultures unite through food in the city of Orange

Julio Marquez Posted On September 3, 2018
0
86 Views
1

People from different cultures came together to celebrate at the annual International Street Fair in the city of Orange.

Fair goers from all over the Orange County came down to event, which is now in its 46th year.

There were a variety of options to choose from vendors such as English, Dutch, Italian, and Asian dishes.

Elks Fish & Chips

Cooks are frying the fish as more people come by to grab a bite at the Orange International Street Fair. Photo credit: Julio Marquez

Elks Fish & Chips was a food booth representing English cuisine. Elks raises money for kids and donates food baskets for the Thanksgiving holiday. Elks Fish & Chips always look to give back to the community and are local to Orange.

Food booth “Caulipower” gave out free mini slices of their pizza which came in a variety of styles including three cheese, veggie and pepperoni.

The Danish tent promoted the Danish-American Club by selling alcoholic beverages. The club has reportedly donated around $345,000 to charities.

Ireland's Big Banger Sandwich

Irish sausage was a popular buy from Big Banger Sandwich. Photo credit: Julio Marquez

The Ireland tent sold Irish Nachos and Irish Sausage. The Irish Nachos are fries with cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, sliced green onions, guacamole and sour cream. The Irish Sausage is a thick spicy pork topped with grilled onions and spicy mustard.

Switzerland Sausages

Sausages being made at the Orange International Street Fair. Photo credit: Julio Marquez

Switzerland offered their own kind of sausages. There were three kinds of sausages. They have a mild sausage, polish sausage, spicy beef and beef meshed with pork for a spicier flavor.

Greek Street

Hundreds line up to enjoy the popular "Gyro" from vendor Greek Street. Photo credit: Julio Marquez

Vendor “Greek Street” offered its popular Gyro sandwich, which had attendees wrapped around the tent in line waiting for a bite.

The street fair also offered live music headlining the O.C. British Invaders, a cover band that plays songs from bands like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

The Orange International Street Fair brought fair goers together for a fun weekend and to the taste of flavors from culturally diverse food booths. The Orange International Street Fair will return labor day weekend in 2019.

Post Views: 86

- Advertisement -


Author

Julio Marquez


Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • - Advertisement -

  • Like Us On Facebook


Hornet App

Download our app

Find out what’s going on in Fullerton...
News, event calendar, maps, photos, & much more!

Get it on Google Play
/!\ error getUserIDFromUserName. /!\ error empty username or access token.