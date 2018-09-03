Cultures unite through food in the city of Orange

People from different cultures came together to celebrate at the annual International Street Fair in the city of Orange.

Fair goers from all over the Orange County came down to event, which is now in its 46th year.

There were a variety of options to choose from vendors such as English, Dutch, Italian, and Asian dishes.

Elks Fish & Chips was a food booth representing English cuisine. Elks raises money for kids and donates food baskets for the Thanksgiving holiday. Elks Fish & Chips always look to give back to the community and are local to Orange.

Food booth “Caulipower” gave out free mini slices of their pizza which came in a variety of styles including three cheese, veggie and pepperoni.

The Danish tent promoted the Danish-American Club by selling alcoholic beverages. The club has reportedly donated around $345,000 to charities.

The Ireland tent sold Irish Nachos and Irish Sausage. The Irish Nachos are fries with cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, sliced green onions, guacamole and sour cream. The Irish Sausage is a thick spicy pork topped with grilled onions and spicy mustard.

Switzerland offered their own kind of sausages. There were three kinds of sausages. They have a mild sausage, polish sausage, spicy beef and beef meshed with pork for a spicier flavor.

Vendor “Greek Street” offered its popular Gyro sandwich, which had attendees wrapped around the tent in line waiting for a bite.

The street fair also offered live music headlining the O.C. British Invaders, a cover band that plays songs from bands like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

The Orange International Street Fair brought fair goers together for a fun weekend and to the taste of flavors from culturally diverse food booths. The Orange International Street Fair will return labor day weekend in 2019.

0 Shares









