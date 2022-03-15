Current mask and campus check-in requirements

Guidelines in California for masks and other face coverings keep changing but Fullerton College and the North Orange County Community College District maintain their own requirements for students and staff.

Students must continue to complete a multistep process, each time they want to step foot in a classroom or receive services on campus, so it’s important to stay up to date on the current mask and check-in procedures on campus.

According to a school official, the plan is for the mask requirement to remain in place until the end of the spring semester unless directed otherwise by NOCCCD.

Free N95 masks in the Health Center

After testing different versions Fullerton College purchased N95 masks to provide to Hornets as they continue to return to campus.

As of Monday, the school is now offering all students and employees free N95 masks by request.

Masks will be distributed at the Health Center Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays by appointment at 714-992-7093.

Prior to picking up a free N95 mask reviewing an informational PDF, training video, and completing an N95/KN95 Acknowledgement Form will be required, all of which should be available in the Health Center.

Step 1 — COVID-19 mandate status

Compliance with the NOCCCD Vaccine Mandate is required to access in-person classes and most services on campus this semester.

Students with approved exemptions are required to take free COVID-19 tests weekly. Testing is available in Building 100, Room 1018 to all members of the campus community, but it is mandatory for students, who have an approved exemption and want to attend in-person classes.

Step 2 — get a mobile head start

Save time by beginning the check-in process at home, while traveling safely, or upon arrival by opening the Fullerton College mobile application or webpage.

Checking in involves accessing two separate modules, one is the daily student check-in page and the other is the COVID-19 mandate status page.

Due to system requirements, the user must log in to each of the modules separately, entering login credentials twice, regardless of stored passwords on remembered devices.

Failed facial recognition attempts due to a mask may add to mounting frustrations.

Step 3 — daily check-in

On-campus, the check-in process begins in Building 1200, Room 1246, which is located near the Aquatic Center, the 400 Building, and across from the 1000 Building. Student parking lot seven is the closest, located off of E. Chapman Avenue and N. Berkley Avenue.

After being screened for COVID-19 symptoms students receive wristbands that change color each day.

Help to keep our school clean by disposing of all wristband paper backings in the trash.

Step 4 — masks are still required

Aside from the new N95 masks now available in the Health Center, the school has thousands of masks that are free and available to students and can be picked up all over campus, including public-facing offices.

As restrictions lift, more and more Hornets have begun to return to The Hive some of them for the first time.

“It’s really astounding how many second-year students we have that have never come to campus yet,” McPheron said.

For more information visit the Fullerton College return to campus webpage.