  • The Hornet

Deadline for Spring graduation is near

Nidia Nunez Posted On February 10, 2020
The last day to file for Fullerton college graduation is on or before Thursday, Feb. 13. Stop by the Admissions and Records office and pick up an application today or print one out online at www.fullcoll.edu.

Although we are just a few weeks into the Spring semester now is the time to start thinking about graduation. As Fullerton College students, it is important to not procrastinate when it comes to filling out the application for Spring graduation.

Depending on your major typically graduation requirements are 2.0-grade point average or higher and 60 cumulative units. Students should also make sure there are no holds on their account from any unpaid fees.

Some students may be uncertain about their graduation if so, make an appointment with a counselor to discuss if it is time to turn in your application.

Commencement is a time for our friends, family and peers to celebrate our achievements thus far. Some students choose to participate, while others choose to have their degree mailed to them. Admissions and Records, which is located on the first floor in the 2000 Bldg. next to the Bookstore and the Bursar’s office.

Students who meet the Admissions and Records requirements and are eligible to participate in graduation will receive an information commencement packet with more details that will be sent out by Mar. 23, by mail and by the email listed in the student portal.

By the end of March, cap and gowns will be available to pre-order in the Fullerton College Bookstore and will be available for early pick up between April 27-May 1.

Spring graduation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 at Sherbeck Field at Fullerton College. For any questions call Admissions and Records at (714) 905-5162.

Nidia Nunez


