Deadline for Students of Distinction application is Friday.

The deadline to apply for the Students of Distinction scholarship is Friday, March 19 at 5 p.m.

The Students of Distinction scholarship is an annual scholarship where 20 students go through a rigorous process and are selected by a selection committee that consists of Fullerton College faculty, staff, administrators and student leaders.

There are four different categories where five students are chosen from each: Academic Achievement, Competitive Achievement, Personal Achievement, and Service Achievement.

Each category has different criteria unique to its respective section, and the committee will decide which students meet this criteria.

All sections have the same basic requirements which include being a currently enrolled student, 27 units completed at Fullerton College at the time of nomination and will be transferring or graduating by the end of Summer 2021 or a completed Certificate program by the end of Summer 2021. Students who have previously received an aware are not eligible.

Each section differs in the GPA a student applying must be achieving. The Academic Achievement has a minimum requirement of 3.75, the Competitive Achievement has a minimum 2.75, Personal Achievement a 2.75 and a Service Achievement a 3.0.

While it doesn’t specify on the Fullerton College website, two letters of recommendation are also required.

This scholarship has a rich history, starting in 1957 as the “Women of Distinction Scholarship”, and two years later a separate scholarship was created called the “Men of Distinction” scholarship.

Naomi Abesamis, Director of Student Life and Leadership, says these two scholarships merged in 2006 titled the “Men and Women of Distinction”. During her tenure she was able to get the name changed to its current title.

“Changing the name of the scholarship program and award was our commitment to support gender equality and remain gender-inclusive,” Abesamis said.

Abesamis said the name change was in alignment with the college’s mission: to continue to promote respect and inclusivity, build community and transform the lives of our students.

The scholarship is not only full of history, but is very prestigious as well.

It’s a campus-wide recognition that Faculty Advisor for Associated Students & Inter-Club Council Joe Carrithers thinks is no small feat.

“Most awards and honors that students receive at the college are department or program specific,” Carrithers said. “This honor comes from the entire college.”

When asked why students should apply for this scholarship, he added students should be recognized for all they have accomplished, and it’s an honor like no other.

“It has a long history of recognizing some of the best students at our college as they prepare to graduate and/or transfer, and students deserve to be recognized for the outstanding work that they’ve done while at Fullerton College,” Carrithers said.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no in-person ceremony for this year’s winners, but winners will receive a celebratory package and a scholarship check.

Winners of the scholarship will be announced on or before May 7.

The requirements and application for the scholarship are available on the Student Life and Leadership website.