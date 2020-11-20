Disney California Adventure reopens for outdoor dining and retail

While Disney’s two theme parks in Anaheim are temporarily closed under state guidelines for COVID-19, part of Disney California Adventure Park has reopened for retail and outdoor dining. Disney Parks decided to expand its Downtown Disney District into DCA’s Buena Vista Street, Carthay Circle, Hollywood Blvd and Runway 30; all rides and attractions in the park are still closed.

Guests are able to buy Disney apparel and gifts from Buena Vista Street’s retail stores including Elias & Co., Julius Katz & Sons, Kingswell Camera Shop and Trolley Treats. A few stores along Buena Vista Street will remain closed, such as Oswald’s, Gone Hollywood and Off the Page. Some DCA specific items available in the Buena Vista shops are exclusive to the park.

Since Orange County has moved back into the Purple Tier, there is no more indoor seating offered at Downtown Disney. However, Disney Parks has added additional outdoor seating along Buena Vista Street with six-foot spacing in between tables for guests.

Visitors are able to dine outdoors with food from Carthay Circle Restaurant, Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café, Smokejumpers Grill and Award Wieners. Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, the Schmoozies smoothie stand and Mortimer’s Market will remain closed.

Carthay Circle Restaurant has put together a new outdoor dining experience that features a new seasonal menu: Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining. The new menu consists of several small plates with Mediterranean-California flavors. Known for its fine dining, the dishes are on the pricier side, but the eating experience is well worth the money. Reservations are on a first-come, first-serve basis and the waitlist filled up quickly on the first day of reopening.

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café added a variety of seasonal drinks and pastries including peppermint hot chocolate and cranberry orange scones.

Smokejumpers Grill is serving all-American dishes, from bacon cheeseburgers and chicken tenders to waffle fries and chocolate shakes. Its menu has a separate section for those with specific allergies or diets with options including plant-based burgers and lactose-free dishes.

Award Wieners is selling their classic corn dogs and deep-fried cheese sticks. They are also offering two different glow cubes that are re-usable and only available for the holiday season.

Disney Parks requires guests to keep their masks on at all times except when stationary at the provided outdoor seating or off to the side of traffic; there is no quick sipping of drinks or picture taking without masks allowed while walking through the park.

Proper health and safety measures have been implemented throughout the Downtown Disney District in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other government agencies:

Face coverings

are required for all guests

are required for all guests Cast Members are

mandating temperature screenings for each visitor upon entrance

Social distancing measures have been implemented throughout waiting lines and seating areas

measures have been implemented throughout waiting lines and seating areas

More hand-washing stations and hand sanitizers have been added

stations and hand sanitizers have been added

Entry maybe paused due to capacity limits

paused due to capacity limits

Self-parking for guests is only available at the Simba Parking Lot along Disneyland Dr., which was previously an exclusive parking lot for cast members. Entry to Buena Vista Street is on the right side of DCA’s main gates.

Although there is no additional fee for entrance as it is an extension of Downtown Disney, there is a $10 parking fee that started yesterday, Nov. 19.

Buena Vista Street is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

For more information on the Downtown Disney District expansion and experience, visit disneyland.disney.go.com