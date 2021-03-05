Disneyland Begins Selling Tickets for New Food Event

Disney began selling tickets for the new limited capacity, in-person food festival within Disney California Adventure Park on Thursday morning.

Every year, Disneyland hosts the Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival. This year, due to the troubling circumstances of the pandemic, they have had to reinvent their springtime event.

The festival entitled “A Touch of Disney,” begins on March 18, nearly a year after their first shut down during the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be open Thursday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Safety measures like temperature checks, mask requirements, and cashless transactions will be put in place.

The $75 ticket includes a $25 dining card that can be used for food and beverage purchases, as well as parking and an unlimited PhotoPass. Those who wish to purchase tickets can do so through a virtual queue with wait times spanning up to an hour.

The event is a spin on their annual Disney California Food and Wine Festival, featuring both local and global cuisine. Dishes like pork belly banh mi and pepperoni pizza egg rolls are just two examples of the dozens of menu items being served at the 25 food locations.

A guide released by Disney mentioned that a selection of wine, beer, and cheese would be served. While the website itself makes no mention of specific companies, Reggie Jones, a Central Coast Creamery representative, said that they will be featuring their “Holey Cow” creamy swiss cheese again this year.

Over 30 local beer, wine, and cheese companies were featured in last year’s festival.

Online reservations for outdoor dining will be available starting March 11. The event will continue until April 5 for now, and additional dates will be added on a continuing basis.

In regards to safety, those with temperature readings of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be denied entry. Masks must have full coverage of a person’s nose, mouth and chin and be made of at least two layers of cloth. Hand sanitizer and handwashing stations will be situated throughout the park.

Disneyland encouraged their guests to make use of the new features on their app to minimize contact with others. For reservations, guests can check-in to a restaurant on the app which will let them know when their table is ready as well as its location. For those without reservations, walk-up availability is also listed on the app.

