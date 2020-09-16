Distance Education to be Continued for Spring 2021 Term

Fullerton College and all other NOCCCD campuses will continue online for the majority of spring courses.

The President of Fullerton College Dr. Greg Schulz made an official announcement in early May of this year that the campus will maintain distance learning through the summer and fall semesters.

The Director of Campus Communications at Fullerton College Lisa McPheron gave The Hornet insight on what the spring semester will look like for Fullerton College.

“Spring schedule planning is underway,” says McPheron, “I can confirm that the majority of spring classes are being offered online due to the ongoing pandemic.”

The Chancellor for the North Orange County Community College District Dr. Cheryl Marshall has taken the lead in making a formal announcement on the closures of all three NOCCCD campuses for this upcoming spring term.

“In this COVID-19 environment, safety considerations for our students, faculty, and staff are our main priority, and they do not allow us to transition to primarily in-person instruction at this time… When the science and technology allows, we will begin to open our campuses more.” said Marshall.

Given the circumstances, Fullerton College, Cypress College, and North Orange Continuing Education will continue remote instruction throughout the spring 2021 semester.

District Director of Public & Governmental Affairs Kai Stearns-Moore gave a press release on the official announcement for the plans of the spring term.

“The decision is in alignment with most other California Community Colleges that are keeping the bulk of their Spring 2021 Semester courses in remote status,” Stearns-Moore writes. “NOCCCD will continue to comply with new state orders and federal regulations as they are released.”

Although classes will remain online through the spring semester, for now, the faculty of Fullerton College and NOCCCD want to ensure the best virtual experience for their students.

Fullerton College has made many resources available for students during these challenging times. For online student services like academic support, basic needs, and mindful growth, visit: https://vpss.fullcoll.edu/student-services-remote/

For more information on safety guidelines for students that will be returning to campus, visit: https://coronavirus.fullcoll.edu/2020/08/21/safer-return-to-campus-instructions-for-students/

Registration for Spring classes will start in November 2020 and the term will begin in January 2021.

Read the full announcement here.