Don’t let these free student services go unnoticed

Did you know that free health resources, food, streaming video services and much more are available to Fullerton College students?

With a growing consensus that learners need support, there are many resources for the Hornet community to consider.

Financial aid and free tuition

The Office of Financial Aid can help connect you with many sources of funding available to cover your tuition or other college costs. Students can set up a zoom appointment or call 714-888-7588 to get personalized advice to help pay for college.

Also, first-time college students who are California residents can receive free tuition for two years via the Promise Program.

Free food: daily meals and weekly groceries

Free weekly groceries are available this semester at an on-campus Food Bank which is open during the day, Tuesday through Thursday.

Free breakfast and lunch are available in the Campus Dining Hall, Building 200, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to all students taking at least three units. Just provide your student ID number.

Health and support

Student Health Services are available to full and part-time students by phone at 714-992-7093 or via video conferencing.

For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergencies, the on-campus Health Center is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in room 1204, adjacent to the north gym.

With a range of medical personnel including physicians, psychologists, and health educators, students can access free and affordable health services.

While not all services are free, many are. Free services include referral appointments and follow-up, “especially if you are injured during school activities,” said Juan Cuevas, an athletic trainer for the school.

In addition to resources available on campus, Student Support Services put together a collection of crisis resources for students struggling with mental health, housing, family conflict, and violence.

Students wanting to take a proactive long-term approach to their mental health could consider attending an event by the Mindfulness Student Club held up to four times per week through May 19.

At the mindfulness events, via zoom, students can learn about “developing focused attention” and “nonjudgmental acceptance” while exploring compassion and kindness, including toward oneself, according to the club website.

Club meetings are open to students and take place on the first and third Mondays of the month from 4-5 p.m. More mindfulness resources are available on the mindful growth homepage.

Don’t overlook the library

The Fullerton College library has a dedicated staff reachable through the “ask a librarian” service via text, 714-909-1742, or through an online form. Expect a response Monday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is also an online guide showcasing the collection of library resources including 80 premium databases which can be searched using the OneSearch tool on the library homepage, or using EBSCOhost.

OneSearch could be helpful for writing essays and research papers. Another notable service is CountryWire, accessible through CountryWatch, where you can read full articles without ads from a wide range of publications.

Record presentations or fun videos

The One Button Studio is a unique library service where students can record a video for academic or personal use without a computer. It was designed for a wide range of uses, including making business plan pitches, practicing speeches, and creating online tutorials. With imagination, students may find other creative uses.

There is a green screen and the room can be reserved for up to 2 hours. A flash drive is needed, 500 MB or more is recommended.

Streaming services

Kanopy, a student service that acts as a free alternative to Netflix, has obscure and well-known films, with the current “most-watched” film on the platform being 2020 academy award winner “Parasite” by Bong Joon-Ho.

Additionally, through another video service called Films on Demand, students can access thousands of free videos including Great Courses and Ted Talks.

To stream videos more focused on professional development, check out LinkedIn Learning by Microsoft. There are more than 16,000 videos that allow students to explore careers, learn new skills, and optionally integrate “certificates awarded” or “skills learned” into their LinkedIn profile. To get started, enter your student email here.

Mentoring and tutoring

Academic counseling and mentoring services are provided by the Writing Center and Reading Lab, Puente Program, Umoja Club, Student Diversity Success Initiative, Veterans Resource Center, and all students have access to free 24/7 online tutoring through a service called SmartThinking.

Transport

A free unlimited bus pass is available for students, which typically would cost $46/month. To take advantage of the offer, download the OC Bus App for iOS or Android, and use the same email address used with MyGateway. Contact Student Life and Leadership if experiencing issues with the app at 714-992-7095 or via studentlife@fullcoll.edu.

Familiar with any of these services? Please share your experience below in the comments.