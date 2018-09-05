Downtown Fullerton to Charge $5 for Nightly Parking

The 90 day parking program will have Downtown Fullerton guests paying for parking on weekends.

Fullerton’s city council recently approved the program, which will charge $5 for public parking specifically on Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays from the hours of 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

This program will include the lots and structures between Wilshire Ave. and the railroad tracks south of Santa Fe Ave, and from Pomona Avenue to Malden Ave.

This program is being tested in hopes of creating a safer and more secure environment in the parking lots and structures.

“The pilot parking program has been crafted to specifically target the late night restaurant and bar scene, which has the most impact on city resources and parking assets,” said Ted White, Fullerton’s community development director.

White also added that approximately 1,907 spaces will be apart of this program. Which is about only one-third of the parking in downtown Fullerton. Employees of businesses and restaurants downtown will likely be given free parking.

The community stakeholders requested to have this program focus on the weekend crowd to ensure that businesses and restaurants will not be affected during the week.

Although some businesses located in Downtown Fullerton, still have some concerns about the program.

“I would just like to request that you take in a later start time. [8 p.m.] is way too early and I think it would be a detriment to out dinner cliental,” said Alisha Samuel, manager of Matador Cantina.

The C.F. Academy, located on Commonwealth Ave., feels their business might also be affected by this parking pilot program. Concerned parents on the board of the C.F. Academy are concerned that families will not want to pay for the extra fee. Dance is already an expensive hobby for them.

“Any additional cost may result in them cutting back on classes or not being able to attend classes at all,” one parent said.

White noted that this program is not meant to bring in revenue as it is rather created to collect data to measure the success and impacts on both the businesses and surrounding communities. The money that is gathered from this pilot will be used to help maintain and improve the structures.

The gross revenue for this program estimates to be about $73,800 monthly, which will add up to be $221,400 for the 90-day trial.

