The Fullerton College Drone Lab introduced its first-ever Hornet Drone Pilot Apprenticeship Program with a kickoff event during National Apprenticeship week on Nov. 17. Jay Seidel, Director of the Drone Lab, spoke at the event and introduced one of his graduated students, Emily Rivaros to discuss her experience being in the program. The Drone Apprenticeship Program allows students to explore their interests and implement their learning into business, roof inspection, public safety, marine biology, and more.