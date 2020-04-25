Due to COVID-19 FC is now offering laptops for students

In need to help students with their spring semester classes, Fullerton College purchased 1,700 laptops to finish the spring semester with the proper equipment while the campus is closed and practicing the “Safer at Home” protocol that is set in place for the state of California.

Fullerton College students can request technology support and fill out a student interest form if they need access to a laptop. The campus began transitioning to online education in late March and will continue until the end of the spring semester.

The student interest form requests for the student’s first and last name, email, and phone number. There are three questions that the student will need to answer with either a yes or no.

The first question asks the students ‘Do you currently have access to a laptop or desktop computer?’, Following the first question it will then ask ‘Do you have access to WiFi or an internet connection off-campus?, and lastly it will mention if the student is involved with the following programs at Fullerton College such as EOPS/CARE, CalWORKs, Foster Youth, GradsToBe, Honors, Promise / Anaheim Pledge, Puente, SDSI, Umoja, or Veterans.

The interest form allows students to add any other additional information on why Fullerton College can meet anymore needs with technology. All questions from the student interest form must be answered to complete the survey. The laptops are on a first-come, first-serve basis and filling out the form does not guarantee students to receive a laptop from Fullerton College.

The next screen will show that the student has completed the survey and that it has been recorded by Fullerton College with three key points. The first point notes that the laptops are in limited supply and that students will receive an email beginning on April 20 with additional information and instructions. The second point offers students to stay informed on all campus updates on the Fullerton College website and the support services at https://vpss.fullcoll.edu/student-services-remote/. Lastly, it provides an informational video for students about grades, refunds, and support from Fullerton College, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dc2uq24jcQU&feature=share.

Once a student is chosen to receive a laptop for the semester, the Fullerton College staff will facilitate a “safe, in-person distribution” while practicing social distancing with the students.

This encourages the Hornet community to stay together while being safe at home to use #HornetsTogetherApart.