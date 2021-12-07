Considering the establishment of Eggbred in August of 2020 amid a Covid pandemic, the continuing success of the restaurant has been owed to the delicious hand-crafted sandwiches they specialize in.

Located in a strip mall off Harbor Blvd and Imperial Hwy, Eggbred is a small place with a dine-in option and tables on the outside.

One feature of the restaurant décor that stood out was the writing and images on the walls. It includes play on words revolving around eggs and yolks, with one example being “eggcellent.”

Overall, the artwork was very appealing, especially the personification of bacon and eggs as images on the wall. Adding to the design of Eggbred are a few pieces of artwork on a shelf that attribute the creative atmosphere of the restaurant.

The focus of each menu item emphasizes the use of “cage-free eggs,” which is essential for those who want their food from a good source.

The bacon egg and cheese sandwich is incredibly delicious, comprising applewood bacon, sharp cheddar, and smoked jalapeno ketchup on a toasted Japanese milk bun.

Expectations were to have the sandwich come with a side but only came by itself. A side was not necessary considering how the bacon, egg and cheese sandwich by itself can satisfy a hungry customer.

The sandwich combination was perfect and went down smoothly. No part of it felt dry or crunchy. The smooth taste of the Japanese milk bun made the sandwich taste better than a regular burger bun.

Each sandwich includes the signature cage-free egg, which adds the size of the food, making it look bigger to satisfy the appetite.

There is also a substitute option for the bun that includes a salad wrap at no extra charge.

Though there isn’t much of a selection in terms of non-sandwiches, Eggbred still offers delicious items such as avocado toast and beer-battered potatoes with various ingredients.

To make the breakfast even better, Eggbred serves pressed orange juice to give the authentic breakfast experience while providing their unique taste.

Coffee, glass-bottled soda and juices are offered at the establishment. Alcohol is also served at Eggbred.

One convenient feature of Eggbred is the buzzers given to waiting parties if they choose to wait outside.

The few inconveniences to Eggbred include the hours open on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Though the hours open leave little chance for busy people to go, is it understandable considering it is a breakfast place. Eggbred is located at 1454 S. Harbor Blvd. and Imperial Hwy.