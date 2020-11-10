Election results see pro-Trump rally in Yorba Linda

Frustrated Donald Trump supporters nationwide stand in solidarity in their refusal to accept the presidential election results. The “Stop the Steal’ rally event arrived in Yorba Linda.

Yesterday at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Yorba Linda Blvd, an estimated crowd of over 100 Trump supporters showed up to protest. There was a wide assortment of participants, which ranged from children, teens, young adults, middle-aged and senior citizens. An impressive amount of people exercised their first amendment right to protest despite the Santa Ana winds raging around them.

These Trump enthusiasts sported his attire and red caps. They waved a variation of flags: some held handmade signs and others had theirs professionally done. The centerpiece of the rally was a long red and white banner that stated “Stop the Steal.” This banderole signified to onlookers that the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

There were also dozens of supporters driving by the intersection honking their car horns and waving pro-Trump and American flags. Even first responders in fire trucks and ambulances from the Orange County Fire Authority demonstrated their support by blowing their horns. This thunderous noise was a crowd-pleaser. The gatherers would cheer back in unison and both parties waved back at each other.

A large number of demonstrators shouted that the media does not determine when a president wins an election. Activists who held megaphones would reinforce this message by amplifying it through their loudspeakers.

Among over a hundred pro-Trump protestors, there was only one female counter-protestor. This young woman was told to go home several times by Trump supporters, but she ignored them. She kept swinging her Biden-Harris flag proudly.

“I have lived in Yorba Linda all my life. I am part of the Black Lives Matter movement. I have seen all the hate that has come out of this community and have experienced it myself. I want to provide some encouragement for the pro-Biden people who are too scared to come out. I am counter-protesting to inspire a little bit of hope and to show to the public that not everyone in this city is pro-Trump,” said Katrina Vollmer, a psychology major at Fullerton College.

“I think the election results are suspicious. I think they cheated. Do not think the outcome of the election was fair. I think they added a lot of Biden votes that is why I am out here protesting as a student. I want a fair election. If I thought Biden won legitimately, I would not be out here protesting,” said Dalton Rochelean, a Fullerton College business major. He waved a flag that read “Trump Keep America Great Again 2020.”

“Votes just changed way too fast in Biden’s favor, but I strongly feel that if it comes out that Biden is the victor, Trump people are not going to go crazy. They are not going to bomb or burn down places. We will accept the results. If Trump runs in 2024, we will definitely vote for him. I am 60 years old, and so is my wife. We never voted until Trump ran for office in 2016. Something about him not being a politician, and just wanting to do things for America spoke to my heart, ” said Brea resident John Brewer.

As the sun went down the Trump supporters began to pack their things and the rally was over before nightfall.