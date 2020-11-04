Elections 2020: CA Proposition Results

Prop 15:

California residents voted against increasing property taxes to fund schools and government agencies with opposition from 51.7% of voters. All commercial and industrial properties will remain taxed based on their original purchase price.

Prop 16:

California residents voted against affirmative action with opposition from 56.1%. Affirmative action will remain banned in California in regards to the workplace.

Prop 22:

California residents voted in favor of defining app-based transportation (rideshare) and delivery drivers as independent contractors with support from 58.4% of voters. This would keep app-based drivers as independent contractors while allowing limited benefits including payment of at least 120% of the minimum wage, health care subsidies and accident insurance.

Prop 18:

California residents voted against allowing 17 year-olds, who would be 18 by the time of the general election, to vote in the primary election by a majority of 55.1%. No changes will be made to the current laws and all voters must be 18 to participate in the primary elections that precede the general elections.

Prop 21:

This prop did not pass as 59.8% of the California population voted against the local governments being able to enact rent control. No changes will be made to the rent laws currently in effect for housing that was first occupied after February 1, 1995, and housing units that have distinct titles, such as those of single-family homes.

