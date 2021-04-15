Eligibility for vaccine expands to all Californians 16 and older

California residents 16 years and older are now eligible to register for a vaccination appointment.

Previously, only those under Phase 1A and 1B, 50 years and older or 16 and older at higher risk were eligible under the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

California is currently leading the vaccination numbers in America and is ranked among the lowest states in positivity and case rates.

“We are making tremendous progress but we’re not there yet, the mission is not yet accomplished and we cannot put down our guard,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference Wednesday.

Orange County is aiming to have all residents vaccinated by July 2 with their Operation Independence strategy.

The county has administered 1,947,979 doses as of April 13, ranking in the top three counties for vaccination rates in California.

Five vaccination PODs in Orange County are currently open to the public: Anaheim Convention Center, Disneyland Drive-Thru, Soka University, OC Fair & Events Center and Santa Ana College.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are being offered throughout the state. The Moderna vaccine is only available to those 18 years old and older while the Pfizer vaccine is available to those 16 and older.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is no longer being offered at any vaccination POD sites in Orange County until further notice. The reason is to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation.

Parental consent is required for people under 18 and a parent or guardian must be present to receive a vaccine.

“I really believe that in a few months, not only we’re going to reach that June 15th deadline, where you’re going to be back to some semblance of normalcy, but by this fall … I expect people enthusiastically will be making their way into community colleges, our CSUs and UCs and private universities as well as our K-12 system,” Newsom said.

Those who live or work in Orange County are encouraged to register through Othena’s website or app to wait in a virtual queue and secure their spot in line. Registered individuals will receive a notification as soon as appointments are available.

For other COVID-19 vaccine distribution channels, click here.

For daily case updates and all other information about the novel coronavirus in Orange County, click here.