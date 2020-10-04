Experience the Upside Down from Netflix’s Stranger Things

Netflix and FeverUp are partnering up with Secret Cinema to create a drive-thru, immersive experience into the world of the popular Netflix series, Stranger Things.

Stranger Things is an original series by Netflix. The show is primarily mystery with elements of science fiction, coming of age, and horror.

It takes place in the 80s in the small fiction town of Hawkins, Indiana, and follows the story of a missing young boy, Will. As friends and family members search for Will, they discover a top-secret Russian government lab, a parallel universe called the Upside Down, and a young girl with supernatural powers.

The show has a huge following and has been recognized by many. It has received multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, and other awards.

The series has only three seasons released, and producers anticipate at least five seasons of the show. The fourth season was set to air late this year, but the production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, fans can experience the world of Hawkins through “The Drive-Into Experience” that will act as a guide for what viewers can expect from the new season.

Visitors will have a chance to see some of the fictional Hawkins’ locations and scenarios brought to life. The experience showcases moments featuring the Starcourt Mall, the Russian labs, and the Upside Down.

The event is an hour-long experience with “real-life locations from the series and mind-blowing audio and visual effects,” according to their website. “This adventure is Eleven out of 10!”

The event was initially planned for the month of October but was extended to later dates due to the high demand for tickets. They expanded the event to February 2021 and only have February dates available to book as of today. This experience was created to be a limited-time event but more dates may become available.

Netflix and FeverUp encourage dressing for the occasion and via their website, “This event is recommended for ages 13+. Younger children may come at their parents’ discretion.”

Tickets are sold per car with the price dependent on the number of passengers; there are two options of standard tickets and VIP tickets, starting at $59. The event is available Wednesdays through Sundays and is located at an undisclosed location in Downtown Los Angeles.

Visit their website www.strangerthingsdriveinto.com for more information on the event, and follow their Instagram @strangerthingsdriveinto for regular updates.