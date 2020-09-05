Extra Sunny In SoCal

Did you think the heat was over? Well, expect another hot weekend where you can have a dip in the pool or ocean and eat as much raspado or ice cream as you want.

This upcoming labor day weekend the temperatures will rise. Saturday in Fullerton will see temperatures at 105, Sunday will be 107 degrees and Monday will reach 93.

Try to avoid going outside without drinking a cold glass of water. You do not want to be dehydrated this weekend. Avoid hot and dry areas, especially places that have no shade or trees. No matter what mask you wear, you’ll still definitely feel the heat, but disposable masks may be the way to go for a sweaty face.

This weather will be extremely hot for pets, so make sure to have them relax in the shade and keep them hydrated. Adding ice cubes to their water helps a lot.

According to a Facebook announcement from the Fullerton Police Department, the City of Fullerton will be using the community center as a cooling center. It is located at the Fullerton Community Center Grand Ballroom on 340 W. Commonwealth Ave, and will be open Saturday through Monday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required, as well as temperature checks. For more information, you can reach the Fullerton Community Center at (714) 738-6575.