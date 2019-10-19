Fall skincare routine for college students

Taking care of your skin doesn’t have to be expensive. By using just a few basic products based on your skin type, you can keep your skin in tip-top shape with the changing seasons by visiting your local drugstore.

Being a student can be time consuming. Juggling responsibilities between school, work and your personal life – it’s easy to get stressed out. However, having a set routine for the morning and night time dedicated to yourself is a good way to take care of yourself.

Each skin routine should be based on the person’s skin type because everyone’s has a different set of needs. There are three skin types that will be focused on are normal, dry and oily. All skin types can be acne-prone.

A normal skin type is characterized by not producing excess oil and not being excessively dry. These skin types don’t require strong ingredients as the skin doesn’t tend to be problematic. It is still important to properly cleanse this skin type.

People with dry skin tend to have feelings of tightness and deal with flaky skin especially when temperatures start to drop around fall. Hydration is key for those with dry skin.

Oily skin is characterized by skin that appears greasy and the appearance of pores. This skin type is likely to be acne-prone, so it’s important to choose ingredients that will manage it.

The first step is cleansing. If you wear makeup, make sure to take off your makeup at night with a makeup cleanser. Normal skin types can opt to double down with products that both remove makeup and cleanse skin, as long as they use the product twice.

Those with dry skin should use a cleanser with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid.

For oily or acne-prone skin, cleansers should include ingredients like salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid that sinks beneath the skin’s surface and removes excess sebum and dead skin cells.

The second step is toning. Toners work to pick up what your cleanser might’ve missed. Toners that include witch hazel is great for inflamed skin and cleansing the skin further.

The final step is moisturizing. A day time moisturizer should include SPF. Evening moisturizers should be oil free for acne-prone skin, while normal and dry skin can opt for more hydrating products.

Acne-prone skin can use pimple patches to speed up the healing process. All skin types could use masks one to three times a week, whether it’s for detoxifying or hydration purposes.

With all these tips and products in mind, it’s easy to put together a skincare routine built from products you can find at your local drugstore, Target or Walmart and keep your skin looking healthy year round.

0 Shares









