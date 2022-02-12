Fatal shooting near Fullerton College

One person is dead and one is wounded after a shooting around 9 p.m. Thursday. The shooting took place less than a mile from campus. The suspect is still at large.

Two victims were located inside a residence around the 1300 block of E. Wilshire Avenue The residential area is located south of Chapman Avenue and has both apartment buildings and duplexes.

One of the victims, a 26-year-old male, was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The second victim, a 45-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the leg, is currently in stable condition after being transported to a local trauma center.

Detectives from the FPD have already contacted numerous witnesses although there have been no arrests.

“We were out there all night. We cleared out this morning at about 5:30 a.m., and investigators are still working on all the different leads motives. Taking a look at video cameras as well as statements to put everything together,” said Brandon Clyde, the public information officer at the FPD.

This investigation is ongoing, and the male victim’s identity will be released later by the Orange County Coroner.

Contact Fullerton Police Detective C. Hines at 714-738-5334 with information about this homicide. To provide information anonymously, call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.