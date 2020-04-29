FC bookstore will handle rentals and returns accordingly

The FC bookstore mentioned how they are now taking all book returns and rentals through the mail. The bookstore will be sending out prepaid UPS return labels to students who’ve rented a book to have them be sent back in an easy manner to avoid any face to face contact because of social distancing.

Now with the recent announcement from President Schulz in regards to campus remaining closed through the summer semester, there are no future plans for the fall semester yet.

Because the bookstore will remain closed until the campus reopens orders for books or rentals can be done through the FC Bookstore’s website. The ordering process will include the mailing of books purchased or rented.

Any texts that have an e-book version will be available to purchase online will be available through the bookstore’s website as well.