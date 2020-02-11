FC floods its quad hosting the 5th annual Community Day

Fullerton College’s fifth annual Community Day took place this morning. The event had over 20 reputable non-profit organizations, clubs and many different school departments come out. This event encouraged students to be active and have a greater place in their Fullerton College and the local community in general.



As part of Black History Month, this is a way for the college and surrounding area to show students everything that they have to offer, how they can help out and contribute to their community.

Music was playing and the quad was bustling with people during the event. Students that attended had the opportunity to receive a variety of free gifts, along with an opportunity to speak to many different organizations on campus.

“We are bringing community and unity together,” said Gilberto Valencia, coordinator for the Cadena Cultural Center.

Valencia’s vision for the event follows in the footsteps of Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings of a call to service to get students to ask questions of what they’re doing for their community and how they can help one another.

Organizations set up booths, talked to students and promoted themselves through the quad speakers. Overall, organizations had many opportunities to show students what they’re all about.

One of the many organizations that came out today was the Fullerton College Food Bank. The Food Bank let students know that there are many opportunities to help out their community through food drives, donations and much more.

“It’s a really great opportunity to let the student body know that there are volunteer opportunities and that they can come out and shop,” said Service Navigation Manager Mary Esquivel.

Students can shop once a week every Tuesday and Wednesday from 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. They also provide a grab and go station for people to grab a snack.

“This fall we probably had between four and six thousand brand new students. For them, it’s the first time they’ve had community day,” said Fullerton College President Greg Schulz.

