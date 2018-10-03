FC Men’s Soccer Dominates IVC

The game started with a fast paced tempo as the Hornets pressed on the gas and never let up. Dominating in ball possessions they picked up their seventh consecutive win to improve their record 10-1 in the season and 5-0 in conference.

The Hornets started their scoring drive with sophomore forward Cesar Ortega using his speed to pass his defenders and make a shot to the back of the net.

“We were expecting to score early because the past few games we weren’t able to do that, so I was glad to score the first goal of the game” said Ortega.

As the first half progressed, the Hornets defense shut down the Arabs’ offense as they intercepted passes by blocking passing lanes and creating turnovers.

Sophomore defender Juan Medina received a pass and did a 180-degree spin to kick the ball past the goalie to give the Hornets a 2-0 lead.

Freshmen Steve Perez, Daniel Quinonez, along with sophomore forward Angel Ponce went on to score three more goals to add to the Hornets 5-0 lead going into halftime.

The Hornets opened the second half aggressively which led to Jacob Aldana extending the lead to 6-0 with his sixth goal of the season.

Fullerton’s midfielder Paul Gonzalez, who came into the game as a substitute, and joined the scoring party by adding two goals.

“It feels amazing especially since I don’t get many minutes and supporting my team in any way I can,” said Gonzalez.

Hornets forwards Aldana and AJ Yazid tacked on two more additional goals towards the end of the second half to make it a 10-0 game.

The Hornets were running out of gas as they allowed the Arabs to set up for their own scoring drive.

With 10 minutes left in the game to avoid a shut out, The Arabs freshman Daniel Quiroz scored their only goal of the game.

Freshmen Gonzalez and Aldana led the Hornets with two goals a piece for a 10-1 win over Imperial Valley College.

“We’re doing good. Our past two games, we only scored three goals and today we went crazy. I’m glad we’re back to our normal selves,” Ortega added.

Despite an overall good performance by his team, coach Aviles said there is still room for improvement.

“There’s things we did like about their performance. We thought we executed something’s well. We’re still getting better every game so I think we still need to continue to improve on some of our concepts” said Aviles.

The Hornets play their next game at Santiago Canyon College Friday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m.

