FC open its first virtual art exhibition

The Fullerton College Art Department is going to showcase the spring 2020 student’s artwork in a virtual format.

Normally, these exhibitions are held in the 1000 building, but due to the campus closure the Hornets’ works of art, will be online for the world to view. The online art exhibition can be viewed by going to the dedicated FC 2020 Student Art Exhibition page.

The welcome page uses the T-80 ticket system to categorize the art eight programs offered at Fullerton. This is a creative categorization scheme that gives the spectator the feeling like they are selecting tickets to see a variety show in cyberspace.

Visitors can access the main gallery page by clicking on the “Enter the Main Gallery” button. This is the primary page where viewers can gain entry to all the artwork being displayed. Tabs available for selecting by category and going through an exhibition virtually. The artwork displayed is the best art project, produced by this collegiate population.

In the Main Gallery, there will be a digital collage, with dozens of artworks displayed. The observer just has to move their cursor onto the photographed products and the artist name appears. Once the user clicks on the image; information is provided, the title of the piece, the course it was created in, and a brief description of the artwork.

There are 10 art categories that provide a thumbnail of the work. Clicking on the thumbnails enlarges it with the artist’s name.

The virtual exhibitions are a 3D gallery display experience of student’s works. There are four digital galleries to choose from; Tributes to Xicanx, Latinx and South American cultures, The Hand, Intangible Moments and Female Portraits.

The canvas oil painting titled Life Baseball, by Claudia Medina, stood out. The art piece is of an old baseball, so worn down that the stitches came off. This portrait brings back memories of playing baseball as a child, with the iconic Wilson brand.

Another standout is a black and white photograph of a young female, by Jennifer Enciso. The photographer captures the woman is looking up in a good close up shot.

Interested viewers can also contact and purchase the art pieces being showcased on the price list page.

The Fullerton College 2020 digitalized gallery is state-of-the-art, sophisticated and futuristic. This art show is spectacular and is only a few clicks away in cyberspace.