FC students show up for largest Career Fair in the last four years.

Recruiters from 70 different companies and organizations came out to participate in one of Fullerton Colleges largest Career Fairs since 2015.

The spring career fair was held in the FC quad, which provided an open space for students to actively seek employment, network, and socialize with companies on Wednesday, May 1.

“We have not had a fair since 2015, so this year one of the new things we are providing students with is a free copy of their headshot,” said Jennifer Merchant, fair organizer and Career Center Coordinator.

Professional headshots allow students to make a good first impression on employers and use it for social media profiles and business websites.

As an incentive to get students out their comfort zone the career center created an interactive networking game that motivated students to come out and meet with employers to get free pizza.

“Bringing the community into our school is important, I want people to see how great our students are and what they have to offer,” said Merchant.

Some of the well-known national and local companies that participated in the fair were Disneyland Resorts, Fullerton Police Department, Amazon, Creative Behavior Interventions, LinkedIn, REACH and much more.

“I feel like career fairs are beneficial to students because it exposes them to all the possibilities of employment and careers that they are able to dive into while they are in school and once they graduate,” said Justin Cabuhat, human resource recruiter for Creative Behavior Interventions.

CBI is one of the Local Applied Behavior Analysis therapy company’s joining the fair for the first time this year.

They give students the opportunity to apply for positions that provide in-home care for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other mental or physical disabilities.

“We have had a lot of success hiring through career fairs because we have the flexibility to work with college students’ schedules and they are able to gain experience while also learning the fundamentals of ABA,” adds Cabuhat.

One of the companies also in attendance that actively helps job seekers receive professional employment is Kimco Staffing Services.

“I think this Career fair is important because it’s a great marketing tool, people are able to build relationships that may be beneficial in the future,” said Karina Ruiz, Kimco Recruiting Specialist.

Kimco is a staffing firm located out of Anaheim that works with a variety of companies that specialize in technical, clerical and industrial support jobs.

“I think It’s amazing that a whole bunch of companies can come together to create this huge hiring event for us, students, especially with our schedules it’s not always easy seeking employment,” said Raquel Aldama a foreign language major.

As music and other festivities welcomed the community, students navigated through booths where employers handed out pamphlets, applications and allowed students to sign up for future positions.

“The best part of this fair is that I was able to engage with prospective employers that I would have not otherwise been exposed to,” said Griffin Mckenzie an agriculture major.

