FC women’s basketball team extends win streak as they beat Saddleback

As the regular season comes to an end regular, the lady Hornets improve to (15-10) (7-4) after beating conference opponent Saddleback at home 80-57 to push their winning streak to two games.

Despite only playing 25 minutes, Hornet freshman forward/center Shenise West recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 blocks. West shot 8 for 10 (80%) from the field.

Hornet freshman guard Moriah Serrano led the Hornets in scoring with 19 points by making 3 out the Hornet’s 4 three pointers for the game.

FC sophomore Tristian Jones played the full opening quarter and contributed 8 points to the Hornet’s 22 first quarter points. This gave them an early eight point lead going into the second quarter.

From there, the Hornets defense held Saddleback to just 3 out 21 shooting (14.3%) for the second quarter. As result, Saddleback only scored 7 points, while the Hornets added 17 points to extend the lead to 18 points going into halftime.

Coming out of halftime with a 39-21lead, the Hornets outmatched Saddleback in shots made again by completing 10 out of 20 (50%) for the 3rd quarter.

As the Hornets continued to their shooting spree in the 4th quarter with a lead 60-37, Fullerton head coach Marcia Foster cleared her bench and rotated her starters effectively by giving them an earned rest. With the game in hand, the Hornets were still efficient and maintained their 23 point lead to end the game using both their starters and bench.

The Hornets hope to continue their two-game winning streak, as they will go on the road and face conference rivals Cypress with no love lost for Valentine Days on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

