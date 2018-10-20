First Spanish workshop debuts at FC

On Wednesday, Oct. 17, the Latino Faculty and Staff Association held its first workshop in Spanish, Noche con los Padres at the Anaheim campus.

The presentation was given by guest presenter, Sergio Santoyo. During the presentation he discussed the variety of options students have for colleges, and what parents can to do to help them prepare for college.

“This was to help parents become part of the educational community, because there is a lack of family involved,” said Santoyo. “I think it’s important for parents to attend, not just to support their children, but also so that they know how they can be a resource and advocate for others.”

The idea behind this workshop came from students who voiced their concern of not being fully supported by their parents, because most parents did not know how to help. Co-Chair of LFSA Citlaly Santana wanted to help spread awareness to Spanish-speaking parents after hearing these concerns from students.





“The main thing was to inform Spanish-speaking parents of the higher education system in the U.S. and how they could also support students,” said Santana.

Monica Jiménez, parent of a student at Fullerton College, believed this workshop was very helpful for her.

“Although my daughter is already in college, I did learn new information that I didn’t know before this meeting,” said Jimenez. “My son will be attending college next fall and I learned about new options and different ways we can prepare ourselves for his first year of college.”

Although this was the first workshop, Santana anticipates that they will have more workshops in Spanish in the future at both Cypress and Fullerton College.

