Frame Coffee: Come for the aesthetic and stay for the coffee

Frame Coffee is a new coffee shop that recently opened up in Fullerton. The shop is on top of its COVID-19 cleaning procedures and its decor gives customers a warm and inviting feeling.

Michelle Kang, the owner of Frame Coffee, opened its doors early this October.

Kang had the intention of opening up in March or April but due to COVID-19, her plans were set back. However, she was happily able to open up last month.

Kang decided on Fullerton because it’s the city she’s lived in her entire life.

“Fullerton is my home so opening up a coffee shop where I live is ideal,” Kang said.

“I was always interested in coffee and I just always wanted to open up a coffee shop. My goal is to keep our drinks and food consistent and just have regulars,” she shared.

Kang stated that she actually already has some regulars, even with only being open for about three weeks; which she is very grateful for.

When picking out the décor for Frame Coffee, Kang originally wanted to center around a Korean theme, but she felt herself bringing in a more minimalistic style to her shop. She still eventually incorporated some Korean décor.

Frame Coffee also has an outdoor seating area and Kang has the intention to match the spot to the greenery inside of the shop.

Some of the specialties that Frame Coffee features are the Einstein, which is iced coffee with cream on top, and a strawberry latte.

The shop introduced three new drinks just last week as well. It introduced a matcha, Spanish and chai latte.

“A lot of people have been ordering our new drinks, but we just started serving them so it’s too soon to know if they’re a specialty yet,” Kang said.

The shop also has lots of different pastries for guests to choose from, such as bagels, croissants, muffins and vegan donuts.

\



Frame Coffee has an enforced policy that requires each person to purchase one food or drink item to be able to sit inside or outside.

“If you’re dining in, we just ask that you get one drink per person or a food item. Just purchase something off the menu,” Kang explained.

One negative Yelp review left Kang hesitant on wanting to enforce this policy.

The Yelp review left by a customer explained that four out of five of their friends ordered drinks and then the staff told them that they couldn’t sit since not everyone had ordered.

Kang did explain the policy to them and apologized but in no way told them that they had to leave, which is what made her hesitant about implementing the policy in the first place.

“I don’t want to exempt people from our policy just because it’s empty. Where do I draw the line” Kang asked while explaining the situation.

Because the shop is fairly new, it’s a policy that Kang wants to enforce because she doesn’t want to start making exceptions for customers when she came in with the intention of enforcing it.

As far as COVID-19 procedures and sanitization go, Frame Coffee is very on top of keeping the shop clean and safe for its employees and customers.

“We sanitize after everyone leaves. We spray everything, including the wood areas and metal chairs and then the cloth areas, we spray down with sanitizer,” Kang said.

The employees are also on top of sanitizing and cleaning the restroom frequently and Frame Coffee always has its A/C on so that air stays circulating inside the shop.

“We always wash our hands. After touching cash, we automatically wash our hands and before touching any drinks,” Kang said. “We try to be as clean and sanitized as possible so both parties, customers and staff, are safe.”

Frame Coffee also asks that if customers want to sit inside, that they are required to get their temperature checked before being able to do so. Each table inside has hand sanitizer available.

If customers are sitting inside the shop and they are not eating or drinking, the shop does ask that customers keep their face masks on.

The outdoor seating area does not require temperature checks. The tables and chairs are sanitized after every customer as well.

Frame Coffee is located at 817 N Harbor Blvd in the city of Fullerton and is open Monday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.