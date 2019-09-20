Fresh Fall Fashion Trends

Fall is the season where you can get some sun during the day and bundle up when the wind picks up at night. If you want to know how to put together outfits that are in tune with this season’s fashion trends, look no further than just down the street in Downtown Fullerton.

If you’re a fan of that simple yet chic look, you can’t go wrong with an outfit made up of neutral, earthy tones. Throw on a simple white sleeveless top ($21.50, Stitch & Feather) with a pair of sturdy beige pants ($42.50) for the perfect lunch date look.





Every closet needs your staple little black dress. This spaghetti strap dress in charcoal ($32.50) can be accessorized with an ivory hat ($99) and a pair of brown boots for a flattering outfit that took you less than 5 minutes to put together.

Longer pieces of outerwear, whether it’s a modern kimono, cardigan or blazer, is an easy way to add something to your outfit with the lightest layer of warmth. Layer an eggshell white tank top ($26.50) with a long black cardigan ($36.50) and pair it with slightly distressed baby blue jeans ($168) for an adorable down-to-earth outfit.

With the days growing hotter, it’s more important than ever to protect your eyes in style with a pair of sunglasses. These pink gold-rimmed shades ($12) go well with any outfit. For shades that have a pop of personality, these yellow and orange gradient sunglasses ($12) will add a touch of flair to complete your look.





For a flirty, girly vibe, long-sleeved blouses with an airy feel are the perfect focus piece of any outfit. Pair a purple patterned long-sleeve with your favorite pair of high waist jeans, a hat and layer some necklaces for that effortless, boho look.





The perfect way to accessorize this fall is with hats. They pull together each outfit and add that special something while protecting your face from the sun. Pair it with a maxi dress, also a fall trend that’s perfect for any occasion and you’ve got yourself the perfect fall look. Wear a sheer red maxi dress coupled with a black hat and black heels to match to show off your street style.

Turn heads in an earthy toned maxi dress. Wear it with your comfiest strapped sandals to complete the perfect fall look.





For a day at the beach, a hip-hugging maxi dress is a piece that will fall upon your figure in the most flattering way while making you feel just as comfortable as cute. Accessorize the look with a white or straw hat to look cute while protecting yourself from the sun.

Whether you’re going out during the day with your friends, spending time under the sun at the beach on the weekend or having a night out on the town, these trends are sure to keep you looking cute all Fall long.

