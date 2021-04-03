Fullerton College alumni among victims identified in Orange shooting

The five victims of the mass shooting at Unified Homes in Orange have been revealed by the Orange Police Department. Two of the victims, Luis Tovar and Jenevieve Raygoza attended Fullerton College.

Luis Tovar

Luis A. Tovar, 50, is an Orange County local and the business owner of Unified Homes, a real estate and manufactured home brokerage, located on the second floor of the complex where the shooting occurred.

Tovar married Karla Reynoso-Tovar in 2012 and later had another ceremony in 2019.

Both Tovar and Reynoso attended Fullerton College, Tovar earning an associate degree in construction technology. He continued his education at Cal State Fullerton where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Jenevieve Raygoza

Jenevieve Raygoza, 28, was a daughter of Tovar and a Fullerton College alumna where she studied business administration.

Raygoza worked for her father’s company, Unified Group Investments and Insurance, Inc., as a transaction manager for ten years.

She is survived by her husband, Armando Raygoza, Jr., and leaves behind her two sons, Andres, 4, and Nathaniel, 8.

“She had a smile that could light up any room and a caring nature of putting others’ needs before hers,” Raygoza, Jr. said in a GoFundMe campaign.

Alberto Raygoza, Genevieve’s brother-in-law, organized a GoFundMe to raise money in support of therapy and grief care for Andres and Nathaniel, as well as educational funding.

“To lose your mother at the ages of 4 and 8 is without description and to lose her in this senseless way will never be a closed story for these wonderful little boys who didn’t have nearly enough time with her,” Raygoza said in a GoFundMe campaign.

Leticia Solís Guzman

Leticia Solís Guzman, 58, is believed to be employed by Unified Homes since 2006. She attended Santa Ana College to study small business, investments and sales marketing.

According to her family’s GoFundMe page, Leticia is survived by Denise, Jordy, Angie, and Alexis Solís.

Ismeralda Tamayo & Matthew Farias

Ismeralda Tamayo was an employee at Unified Homes and the mother of 9-year-old Matthew Farias.

Police found Tamayo embracing Farias the night of the shooting. Tamayo was taken to the hospital, along with the suspect, both in critical but stable condition as of Thursday. Farias did not survive the shooting.

The suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzales, has been charged with four counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder according to prosecutors.

Four GoFundMe campaigns have been organized to support the families of the victims.

Click here for Orange Mass Shooting organized by Thalia Tovar. Aims to raise funds for funeral and medical expenses for the families of victims.

Click here for Genevieve Raygoza Fund For Nathaniel and Andres Raygoza. Funds will go to Armando Jr., the father of Nathaniel and Andres, in order to create an educational support fund for the two boys.

Click here for Matthew Jordan Farias (OC Shooting) organized by Marlene Alcaraz. Funds will go towards a funeral fund for Matthew Jordan Farias.

Click here for Leticia Solís Go Fund Me organized by the Solís family. Funds raised go towards helping her children and memorial expenses.