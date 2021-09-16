Fullerton College begins accepting vaccination status

The Vaccine Program website is now available to NOCCCD students, staff and faculty through the MyGateway portal to submit proof of vaccination or download forms to request a medical or religious exemption.

Students who do not provide proof of vaccination or receive approval for an exemption by Nov. 1 will not be able to register for on-campus classes for the Spring 2022 semester.

On Aug. 24, NOCCCD Trustees voted to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for faculty, staff, and students enrolled in on-campus classes, with allowances for religious or medical exemptions as defined by law.

A third-party service will be verifying vaccination information and medical exemptions and storing records on a HIPPA-compliant outside server.

A separate team will review religious exemption requests, which will be made by self-attestation.

“By doing a soft launch, we want to anticipate and communicate any issues… identify what the questions and concerns are going to be,” Fullerton College Director of Campus Communications Lisa McPheron said.

The deadline to be fully vaccinated or request an exemption is Nov. 1. To meet that deadline, the final dose of the vaccine must be received by Oct. 17.

After Nov. 1, employees or students that need to access campus will be required to submit to weekly testing for COVID-19.

Fullerton College will release detailed instructions on Friday, Sept. 17.

For information on how to get vaccinated, visit Fullerton College’s health site.