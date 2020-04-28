Fullerton College COVID-19 weekly update: 4/20-4/26

Fullerton College is continuing to keep its students informed about any coronavirus updates throughout the week. With the spring semester being in the final stretch, students were curious about what will happen for the summer semester.

In President Greg Schulz’s update, Fullerton College will now offer all of its summer classes online to follow Gov. Gavin Newson’s six-point plan for the state of California. The revised summer schedule can be found in MyGateway. For more information on remote student services can be found here.

Another service that Fullerton College is offering is a free weekly meal distribution every Friday for students that need assistance with food and other needs. The drive-thru distribution started on Friday, Apr. 24, and allows students to pick up a bag of groceries on campus. Students who are interested can submit their forms on a weekly basis.

Fullerton College has made 1,700 laptops available for students to assist them in their remote learning due to the coronavirus outbreak. Students can also submit an interest form to receive a laptop. The laptops are on a first-come, first-serve basis, so students are advised to submit a form early.

Students can also attend President Schulz’s President Office Hour on Zoom and for more details on the Zoom meetings, students can visit the Virtual President’s Open Forum Facebook group. President Schulz encourages students to attend the Zoom meetings to answer any questions they may have.

To find more coronavirus updates on the Fullerton College website at https://coronavirus.fullcoll.edu/2020/04/22/campus-update-for-campus-community-april-22/.