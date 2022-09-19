Coming off a bye week, the Number five Hornets outperformed the Wolverines 58-3 at San Bernardino Valley College on Thursday, Oct. 13, in their first Southern California Football Association conference game of the season, extending their winning streak to four.

The Hornets’ conference record last season was 3-2 with their best game coming against San Bernardino Valley College, winning 49-6. The history between both teams goes back to 1926 when they first played each other, with San Bernardino winning 25-0. Fullerton leads the overall series 23-14.

During the second quarter, freshman quarterback Brandon Nunez threw four touchdown passes, taking the lead to 37-0. Freshman wide receiver Aiden Koenig scored two times for a total of 105 yards. Sophomore running back Malik Winston and freshman tight end Cameron Woods both scored to add to the Hornets lead in the second quarter.

“We started off a little slow but once we got into the game plan, we just rolled through and stayed on course,” said Aiden Koenig who finished with five catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

In the third quarter, Nunez tossed a 31-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Darian Fletcher, which set up Winston to run in for a two-yard touchdown. Freshman running back Garrett Davis III ran the ball 34-yards to the end zone to score and sophomore running back Edwin Udengwu ran in a 10-yard touchdown to put the Hornets lead at 58-0.

The Hornets blew an opportunity to get within scoring range in the first quarter, when Wolverine’s player Hunter Beitler fumbled on San Bernardino’s own 45-yard line with the ball being recovered by Fullerton. In the next Fullerton drive, the Hornets gained eight yards, stopping at the Wolverine’s 38-yard line. Sophomore running back Tyrell Greene Jr. fumbled the ball on a three and two run but Fullerton was able to recover. The next play saw Hornet’s running back, Winston, fumble the ball that was recovered by San Bernardino on a one and 10 run at the Wolverine’s 36 yard-line. Both teams ended the quarter scoreless.

“We started off a little immature, but as the game went on, we did a good job of rebounding and playing how we are used to in every other game” said head coach Garrett Campbell.

The Hornets finished the game strong with 259 passing yards, 297 rushing yards, and a time possession of 33:44.

After the game, coach Campbell told his team he hopes they continue the same level of play from Thursday’s game as they get closer in determining whether or not the Hornets can qualify for the California Community College Athletic Association Regional Playoffs.

“We have to prepare during our week of practice and make sure to come out every day. Preparing to win a game or play, especially on a Saturday” said head coach Garrett Campbell.

The Fullerton College Hornets (5-1, 1-0) will return to their home stadium at Fullerton Union High School to host Southwestern College (5-1) for their second conference game on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.