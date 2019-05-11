  • /!\ error getUserIDFromUserName. /!\ error empty username or access token.

  • The Hornet

Fullerton College honors 18 Students of Distinction

Blake Ward Posted On May 11, 2019
The red carpet was rolled out for 18 students and their families as Fullerton College hosted it’s 62nd annual Students of Distinction.

Students of Distinction is focused on honoring students who display qualities of individuality, distinctiveness, integrity, honor and excellence. Thee students were selected as exemplary and distinguished students in academic achievement, competitive achievement, personal achievement and service achievement.

IMG_0895 copy.jpg

Fullerton College honors 18 students at the Students of Distinction 2019 ceremony Friday, May 10. Photo credit: Blake Ward

This years theme was a night in Hollywood, the dining hall was transformed into a classy gala. Dinner was provided by the Sodexo Dining Service.

Once the dinner service was over Director of Student Activities Naomi Q. Abesamis and Advisor for Associated Students Dr. Joe Carrithers gave their opening remarks and set the mood for the night.

President Greg Schulz then gave an opening speech about how thrilled he was for tonight and it meant so much to be honoring these students.

“This is such a wonderful tradition, I think its very important to give this type of special recognition for these students in front of staff, peers and their families and I’m so proud of each and everyone,” Schulz said.

IMG_0613.JPG

President Schulz gives opening speech at Students of Distinction 2019 Friday, May 10. Photo credit: Blake Ward

The distinguished students were introduced by faculty who gave a short speech on the student and their experience as being their professor. Faculty memebers also elaborated on why these 18 of the 21,000 students at Fullerton College were chosen.

Former hornet and 2018 distinguished student of the year Camille Serrano helped Abesamis with announcing the two 2019 distinguished students of the year.

Each student gave a heart felt speech about their different backgrounds, personal struggles, appreciation towards their professors and what motivated them to become a student of distinction.

“This is amazing, I feel really proud as a student and as a father. I think events like this really build confidence and motivation for other students as well as gives them a drive for something to work towards,” Corey Lamb said.

IMG_0686 copy.jpg

Corey Lamb stands with his daughter before he gives his thank you speech at the Students Distinction 2019 ceremony. Photo credit: Blake Ward

Aaron Unitveros and Corey Lamb were the two selected from the group as the 2019 distinguished students of the year. They will also be giving a speech at commencement on Saturday, May 25.

Each distinguished student was awarded a $500 scholarship. The two distinguished students of the year were awarded an additional $550 scholarship.

“This is really incredible for me and my family, getting this kind of recognition really inspires me as a student and I’m so happy to be apart of Fullerton College,” said Unitveros.

IMG_0879 copy.jpg

Aaron Unitveros celebrates being chosen as a distinguished student of the year on Friday, May 10. Photo credit: Blake Ward

Dr. Gilbert Contreras, vice president of student services closed out the evening with remarks about some of the milestones Fullerton College has achieved this past year. Some of those milestones include the largest commencement in Fullerton history and being the number one community college with transfer rates to the cal state level.

For many Fullerton College has become their home not just a place to learn and take exams. At the end of the night everyone was reminded that once a hornet always a hornet.

