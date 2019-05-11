Fullerton College honors 18 Students of Distinction

The red carpet was rolled out for 18 students and their families as Fullerton College hosted it’s 62nd annual Students of Distinction.

Students of Distinction is focused on honoring students who display qualities of individuality, distinctiveness, integrity, honor and excellence. Thee students were selected as exemplary and distinguished students in academic achievement, competitive achievement, personal achievement and service achievement.

This years theme was a night in Hollywood, the dining hall was transformed into a classy gala. Dinner was provided by the Sodexo Dining Service.

Once the dinner service was over Director of Student Activities Naomi Q. Abesamis and Advisor for Associated Students Dr. Joe Carrithers gave their opening remarks and set the mood for the night.

President Greg Schulz then gave an opening speech about how thrilled he was for tonight and it meant so much to be honoring these students.

“This is such a wonderful tradition, I think its very important to give this type of special recognition for these students in front of staff, peers and their families and I’m so proud of each and everyone,” Schulz said.

The distinguished students were introduced by faculty who gave a short speech on the student and their experience as being their professor. Faculty memebers also elaborated on why these 18 of the 21,000 students at Fullerton College were chosen.

Former hornet and 2018 distinguished student of the year Camille Serrano helped Abesamis with announcing the two 2019 distinguished students of the year.

Each student gave a heart felt speech about their different backgrounds, personal struggles, appreciation towards their professors and what motivated them to become a student of distinction.

“This is amazing, I feel really proud as a student and as a father. I think events like this really build confidence and motivation for other students as well as gives them a drive for something to work towards,” Corey Lamb said.

Aaron Unitveros and Corey Lamb were the two selected from the group as the 2019 distinguished students of the year. They will also be giving a speech at commencement on Saturday, May 25.

Each distinguished student was awarded a $500 scholarship. The two distinguished students of the year were awarded an additional $550 scholarship.

“This is really incredible for me and my family, getting this kind of recognition really inspires me as a student and I’m so happy to be apart of Fullerton College,” said Unitveros.

Dr. Gilbert Contreras, vice president of student services closed out the evening with remarks about some of the milestones Fullerton College has achieved this past year. Some of those milestones include the largest commencement in Fullerton history and being the number one community college with transfer rates to the cal state level.

For many Fullerton College has become their home not just a place to learn and take exams. At the end of the night everyone was reminded that once a hornet always a hornet.

