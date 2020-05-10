Fullerton College is now offering care packages to graduates

As many know this year has been a rollercoaster due to COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, Fullerton College has announced to postpone the graduates’ commencement that was supposed to take place on May 23.

Fullerton College Class of 2020 graduates are now eligible to sign up to receive a special care package. This Buzzy Bundle care package will include a cap, a gown, a 2020 tassel, a commemorative Commencement 2020 pin so graduates can celebrate the celebration in the comfort of their own homes.

Those who are eligible for the care package include summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020 graduates. In order to receive a care package from Fullerton College students must fill out the form on the FC COVID-19 website at https://coronavirus.fullcoll.edu/2020/04/16/care-packages-available-to-class-of-2020-grads/

According to the website, once social gatherings are determined to be safe again then the commencement team will plan a rescheduled commencement for this year’s graduates. For now, it is important to take precautions for the safety of Fullerton College’s students and staff.

Until then, a commencement website will be launched on May 23 to celebrate which was the original date planned for commencement.