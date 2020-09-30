Fullerton College Reports Second COVID-19 Case

A second Fullerton College student that has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second day straight. This student was also enrolled in an in-person lab.

Their symptoms were asymptomatic when they were present in the class on Sept. 21. The student’s symptoms began on Sept. 26 and received their positive test results on Sept. 29.

Fullerton College reports that the student did follow the CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, was practicing social distancing by staying six feet away from people, and was not speaking to anyone for more than 15 minutes.

The other students in the class were notified about the second positive COVID-19 test results and were briefed again on the guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Students will be able to choose to self-quarantine or take the in-person lab at Fullerton College.

This positive test results come one day Fullerton College broke the news that a student tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept 27.

The second student was not in class during Sept. 22, when the first student was experiencing their asymptomatic symptom.

Students who are attending in-person classes were given instructions to stay safe on campus.

It is mandatory to wear masks at all times at Fullerton College. Masks and hand sanitizers are available for students during their time on campus.

Fullerton College is advising students to review the COVID-19 Self-Assessment Form before arriving on campus and if students are experiencing symptoms, they should stay home and not attend class.