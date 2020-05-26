Fullerton College Safe and Sanitized

Fullerton College remains closed as maintenance is doing its part in staying on top of sanitizing the entire campus. Though the campus was thoroughly cleaned after classes had been canceled, they are still keeping up with sanitizing locations that have been occupied.

The Campus Safety department keeps a daily log which tracks all visits to the campus. The locations are logged and communicated to the custodial manager, Stephen Trapp. Based on those visits, there is a bi-weekly cleaning plan which includes points of entry as well as restrooms and facilities that may have been used, to ensure that the campus remains clean and sanitized.

The size of the cleaning staff depends on the number of locations that require cleaning. Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, Trapp implemented a comprehensive hospital grade standard for cleaning the campus. The staff was re-trained utilizing healthcare cleaning methods such as a seven-step restroom cleaning process and a strong focus on disinfecting touch surfaces in classrooms and labs.

The custodial staff follows all current CDC guidelines for disinfecting touch surfaces while utilizing proper personal protective equipment to maintain their health and safety. Claire Disinfectant Spray, ACE 256 Neutral Disinfectant and Detergent and EnvirOx H2Orange2 Concentrate are the cleaning agents used by the custodial staff. ACE 256 is a hospital-grade disinfectant that cleans, disinfects and deodorizes in one step. The concentrate is an oxidizing multi-purpose cleaner, degreaser and sanitizer, virucide and deodorizer for hard surfaces. Virucide is a chemical agent that deactivates or destroys viruses which are necessary during this time.

“The school has purchased disinfecting fog equipment for the PE facilities and they are currently waiting on the delivery of sanitizing stations which will be placed at the main entrances of buildings. They are also looking into purchasing additional equipment for sanitizing other high traffic areas,” said Director of Physical Plant/ Facilities Larry Lara.

Fullerton College is doing everything possible to ensure the health and safety of everyone that comes on campus. The staff will continue to work together as a team in order to keep the campus clean and sanitized ready to re-open whenever deemed safe.

A link to the Fullerton College Departments where Maintenance information can be found is attached below.

https://vpas.fullcoll.edu