Fullerton College Students’ Fear Of Missing Out

People are reminiscing about the times when there was no worry over one’s health when going out. Students among others are reminiscing on the times when they were able to go out and just have fun—a chance to get away from everyday life.

Since the shutdown, events like concerts and movies have either been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people make plans in advance to attend these events.

Embed from Getty Images

A 2nd-year biology major at Fullerton College Alondra Espinoza says she was planning on attending five events that she had already gotten tickets for.

“Two of the events were canceled and three were postponed until next year,” Espinoza says, “I got my money back for the two canceled.”

Jayne Saleh shares a similar experience to Espinoza. Saleh is a 3rd-year Film student at Fullerton College. She had many shows planned before the virus spread.

“Most of my concerts were postponed but for some of them, they still have not announced a new date. I had about two that were canceled but I believe those artists will go back on tour again when it is safe,” Saleh explains.

Saleh mentioned that she was given different options to make up for the canceled and postponed shows. She had the option of receiving credit for the canceled events but she opted to get a full refund. She kept all of her tickets for the postponed events instead of getting a refund.

Mariel Castillo was planning to see an indie artist Tennis. She is a 2nd-year Nutrition and Health Science major at Fullerton College. The show Castillo was going to wasn’t canceled but postponed since the artist cares for their fans to see the show.

The pandemic has also sparked a new trend of drive-in theaters. A once-popular activity has come back as an alternative for moviegoers.

Embed from Getty Images

“I have attended one drive-in movie… it was my birthday and mostly everything was still closed at that point,” Saleh said, “It was a fun experience considering I had been stuck inside up until that point. I made the most of my birthday considering the circumstances!”

Although a few venues have implemented social distancing regulations since the global shutdown, many artists have been taking advantage of technology.

Artists have been using their platform to create a positive environment and ensure safety by offering free online streaming of their live performances for their fans to enjoy while stuck inside.

“I have attended a few virtual DJ festival sets via YouTube and Twitch,” says Castillo, “the experience is obviously very different, but I’m glad artists were still willing to cater to their fans by spinning live sets for free during these hard times.”

Embed from Getty Images

Venues, organizations, and artists are doing their best to keep their audience entertained but virtual and socially distanced events don’t match the experience of in-person events.

“What I miss most about events is being able to be with friends and enjoy concerts live,” Espinoza explains.

Without the in-person experience, many people are missing out on the energy and intimacy of events with their loved ones, a common theme among Fullerton College students.

Castillo said, “What I miss most about events is getting to share the live music experience with the people I love being around.”

It will be a long time before events can safely return to their pre-COVID functions. For now, students should practice social distancing and take advantage of alternative opportunities.