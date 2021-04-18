Fullerton College to host a drive-thru commencement ceremony

Fullerton College will be hosting a stay-in-your vehicle commencement drive-thru ceremony to celebrate the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021. The event will take place Saturday, May 22, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Recipients will be presented with their diploma cover and other Fullerton College branded items. Graduates are encouraged to sit in the front passenger seat whenever possible to receive the items directly.

Graduates are welcome to attend with friends and family members. However, each graduate may only have one vehicle in attendance. All in attendance must remain seated in the vehicle, with a face covering and buckled into their seatbelts during the entire event.

Only vehicles with graduates from the following terms will be allowed to attend: Summer 2019, Fall 2019, Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020, and Spring 2021. Those who already applied for graduation will receive a special email with a link to RSVP. Those who plan on attending must RSVP by April 23 at 11:59 p.m.

Graduates who RSVP will receive a confirmation email with a designated arrival time posted on their ticket. Graduates participating in the event must arrive at the assigned start time indicated on the commencement confirmation ticket.

Upon arrival, graduates should use the entrance into campus on North Lemon Avenue, heading north, then pass Fullerton College Drive and turning right into the parking structure.

Vehicles will drive through the parking garage and stop at Graduate Checkpoint #1 to verify participation and be given a special Fullerton College “Grad pack” and a printed commencement program.

Vehicles will then proceed to Graduate Checkpoint #2 and be given a name reader card to fill out. If restrooms are needed, vehicles will be directed to park at the Student/Staff parking lot. Restrooms are located inside Sherbeck field at the 1700 building.

Students graduating will then be directed to enter the official processional area at Lot 5. Once at the staging area, the graduate’s name will be read by a faculty reader, and they will receive a Fullerton College diploma cover gifted by Associated Students.

Vehicles with graduates will officially drive-through and cross the stage exiting Lot 5 and turning right on Berkeley Avenue.

A cap and gown are optional this year but may be purchased from the bookstore beginning May 3.

If driving a truck, no one is allowed to be in the bed of the truck. No RV’S, stretch limousines, party buses, or motorcycles allowed as vehicles.

All participants must obey all posted speed limits. No throwing of items from vehicles, no air horns or drones allowed, and loud music or honking of horns is discouraged so that each graduate can have their name heard.