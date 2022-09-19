There were a lot of intense moments between both teams at Saturday’s game at Fullerton Union High School stadium, but the Hornets managed to pull off their first home victory, 30-23, against the Warriors in a game that came down to the wire.

During the fourth quarter, El Camino College went for it on a fourth and fourth situation, faking a punt return with 5:43 minutes remaining, on Fullerton’s 42-yard line. The pass was picked up by Fullerton sophomore defensive back Kasyus Kurns, who ran to the Fullerton 29-yard line. Next play, Fullerton sophomore running back, Tyrell Greene Jr., ran in for the touchdown, sealing the game for the Hornets.

“I am proud of my guys, I thought they battled it in the 60-minute ball game. I thought they just battled their butts out the entire time” said head coach Garett Campbell.

There is an old adage that says success is the best revenge in American Football. Last season the Warriors beat the Hornets 35-28. With Saturday’s win, Fullerton leads the series in wins 18-14. Both teams have been playing each other since 1951, with Fullerton winning their first game 53-15.

The first quarter started slow, with both teams sizing each other up, one waiting for the other to make a mistake. Both teams were up 3-3 at the end of the quarter.

Tyrell Greene Jr. ran for a two-yard touchdown, taking the lead to 10-3 at minute 4:38 of the second quarter. Not to be outdone, minutes later, El Camino College returned fire to tie the game up 10-10.

“We have great teamwork, our bond is very tight, and if there is a scuffle, we just get over it.” said freshman kicker Johnathan Fobear. “Also, the coaching is fantastic and I’m so happy and blessed to have them.”

Before the first half ended, sophomore quarterback Josh Calvin, got in the zone, coordinating an 80-yard drive in eight plays. Before being stopped at the two-yard line, he tossed towards sophomore wide receiver Will Gipson at minute 1:39, giving the Hornets a 16-10 lead.

The third quarter saw some weakness’ in the Hornets game. They were unable to match the Warriors level of play, allowing the Warriors to take the lead 17-16. The Hornet’s defense was penetrated by a 50-yard touchdown from Warriors quarterback Mehki Jordan coming in at the 12-minute mark of the quarter.

Hornets managed to improve in the fourth quarter when freshman quarterback Brandon Nunez ran 26 yards for a touchdown at minute 13:10 to tie the game 23-23.

“It was a great game, hard fought by everyone with a few guys going down and everyone stepped up to the play and do their jobs,” said freshman long snapper AJ Cervantes. “We just got to keep the momentum and work together.”

Tyler Greene Jr. and Johnathan Fobear had excellent games. Greene Jr. ran for 140-yards with 23 carries while scoring two touchdowns. Fobear had five good field goal kicks.

The Hornets finished the game with 235 passing yards, 220 rushing yards, and two interceptions.

“It’s hard to win a college football game, but you guys did it. It isn’t easy but you did a hell of a job” said head coach Garett Campbell to his team. “We’re going to conference in two weeks against San Bernardino College, and all the things we did in these six weeks, we need it all.”

Now on a three-game winning streak, Fullerton College Hornets (4-1) will take a break before they meet San Bernardino Valley College (0-5) for their first Orange Empire Conference match of the season on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.