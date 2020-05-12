Fullerton College’s Fall Semester Continues to be Remote

Fullerton College’s remote learning will continue on through the fall semester bringing unknowns and uncertainties about the upcoming semester.

Much like the summer semester, Fullerton College officials had hoped that the fall semester would be able to bring back face-to-face instruction; however, with an announcement from the North Orange County Community College District’s Chancellor Dr. Cheryl Marshall, the semester will continue online.

There are not many details about the Fall semester in the current moment. In-person instruction may be offered for certain classes that were unable to continue in an online setting, but that is still in the air. Information regarding this, and about the Fall semester in general, will come before registration in early July.

The decision comes by following Governor Gavin Newsom’s criteria for opening the state. The criteria are in four stages, and the stages are: Safety and Preparedness, then the reopening of Lower Risk Workplaces, the reopening of Higher Risk Workplaces, and the eventual end of the stay-at-home order.

As colleges such as Fullerton College land within workplaces of higher risk, the district determined that with the current status of California’s reopening, the district will be unable to reopen by the Fall.

The Fall semester, despite being entirely online, is providing a wide array of course offerings. With 2,400 sections being offered, students have a wide array that they can accomplish online; however, students won’t be able to accomplish everything they could have in an in-person semester.

Fullerton College in this time is offering a large amount of support for its students. If interested in attending the summer or fall semesters online laptops are available for a semester by loan if needed. Students also have access to free wifi in Parking Lot 4 of Fullerton College, and free weekly food distribution.

The official announcement from the Office of the President can be read here. The official memo from Dr. Marshall can be read here.