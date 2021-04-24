Fullerton Community Center to host a vaccine distribution event for Fullerton residents

The Fullerton Community Center will be hosting the Orange County Healthcare Agency’s vaccine POD April 30 for Fullerton residents to receive their free COVID-19 vaccination.

FCC will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine through this event, with the first dose given April 30 and the second dose given May 21.

The event is for Fullerton residents only. All those who register are required to bring a government-issued ID (such as a driver’s license) and proof of address in Fullerton.

Note that proof of address is not needed if there is a Fullerton address on the ID.

Registration is open to all those 16 and older (minors will need parent or guardian approval).

To register, call the FCC vaccine hotline at (714) 738-6312. Callers will need to leave their name, phone number, and city of residence at the voicemail.

Appointment slots are filling up quickly. Registration closes Monday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m.