  • - Advertisement -

Fullerton extends the win streak to 22.

Julio Marquez Posted On September 13, 2018
0
41 Views
2

With just over nine minutes left in the game, the Hornets found themselves trailing and their 22-game win streak on the line. FC sophomore quarterback Gresch Jensen put the team on his back and broke the defense down with just 11 plays to set the Hornets up the game winning score.

Approaching the five minute mark, as FC moves those chains, sophomore running back Infant Edrock lines up and powers throw the line for a three-yard touchdown to give the Hornets the lead 34-33.

“It’s a positive anytime you can get a win in a tough place to play in,” said head coach Tim Byrnes. “I thought our players came out in a tough environment, played very well, and found a way to win and that’s the most important thing.”

How will this 22-game win streak affect the Hornets this season? According to Byrnes, “These players don’t understand the winning streak and us coaches don’t pay attention to that until I read it in the paper. It’s a whole new team so to them, it’s a 2-game winning streak.”

FC Gresch Jensen was named Co-offensive Player Of The Week by the Southern California Football Association National Division. Jensen went 25-35 and threw for 410 yards along with 2 touchdowns. He also rushed for 42 yards on 9 carries.

As the 96th Key To The County game against Santa Ana approaches, Byrnes recognizes what a positive impact this win will have on his team. “Each week, we take it just one game at a time and this week is the most important week. Our goal is to find a way to win and then move forward from there.”

The Hornets will host Santa College at Yorba Linda High School on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 12 p.m.

Post Views: 41

- Advertisement -


Author

Julio Marquez


You may also like
Breakfast for champions
September 14, 2018
Is Nike Sacrificing Everything?
September 12, 2018
Lost But Never Forgotten
September 11, 2018
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • - Advertisement -

  • Like Us On Facebook

    Facebook Pagelike Widget

Hornet App

Download our app

Find out what’s going on in Fullerton...
News, event calendar, maps, photos, & much more!

Get it on Google Play
/!\ error getUserIDFromUserName. /!\ error empty username or access token.