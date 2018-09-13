Fullerton extends the win streak to 22.

With just over nine minutes left in the game, the Hornets found themselves trailing and their 22-game win streak on the line. FC sophomore quarterback Gresch Jensen put the team on his back and broke the defense down with just 11 plays to set the Hornets up the game winning score.
Approaching the five minute mark, as FC moves those chains, sophomore running back Infant Edrock lines up and powers throw the line for a three-yard touchdown to give the Hornets the lead 34-33.
“It’s a positive anytime you can get a win in a tough place to play in,” said head coach Tim Byrnes. “I thought our players came out in a tough environment, played very well, and found a way to win and that’s the most important thing.”
How will this 22-game win streak affect the Hornets this season? According to Byrnes, “These players don’t understand the winning streak and us coaches don’t pay attention to that until I read it in the paper. It’s a whole new team so to them, it’s a 2-game winning streak.”
FC Gresch Jensen was named Co-offensive Player Of The Week by the Southern California Football Association National Division. Jensen went 25-35 and threw for 410 yards along with 2 touchdowns. He also rushed for 42 yards on 9 carries.
As the 96th Key To The County game against Santa Ana approaches, Byrnes recognizes what a positive impact this win will have on his team. “Each week, we take it just one game at a time and this week is the most important week. Our goal is to find a way to win and then move forward from there.”
The Hornets will host Santa College at Yorba Linda High School on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 12 p.m.
