Fullerton Firefighter pays 6 day tribute to those lost on 9/11

Every year, a local Fullerton firefighter, Scott Townley, erects a memorial at his home to remember the many lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Townley explained he has been doing this, starting just 4 days after the attack. He said he plans to do so until he no longer can.

From the day the memorial is erected, on Sept. 6, to the day it is taken down on the 12, a total of 2977 American flags decorate Townley’s yard as a sign of respect towards the fallen.

Each flag is labeled individually with the names of every person who lost their life that day.

Townley also places labeled crosses with the names of those within the fire and police departments who aided in the aftermath and have passed on since.

The memorial’s centerpiece, a large cross, contains the names of every civilian life lost in the event.

A memorial service is held at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 each year. The service is open to all those who wish to attend and as Townley puts it, “… [the purpose of his memorial] is to bring the people of Fullerton together in one unified voice of remembrance.”

“We want to let the East Coast know they aren’t alone, and we still remember,” stated Townley.

Townley, a firefighter himself, explained how deeply he shares feelings of sympathy and pain with those who spent every second they could aiding the search and rescue efforts during the aftermath of the tragedy.

As someone who has vowed to put his life on the line to save others, he understands the immense courage required to do so.

In addition to remembering those who lost their lives during 9/11, Townley also sets up four smaller memorials for each branch of the United States military.

Each block contains the names of every service member who has lost their lives to combat terrorism throughout the world.

Townley’s memorial stands as a testament to the love and memory we the American people have for those we have lost, not only during 9/11 but throughout all efforts to combat the many difficult things in the world. We will never forget.

For Fullerton College Veterans, the Veterans Resource Center is offering all services remotely. Contact them at 714-992-7102 or veterans@fullcoll.edu with any questions, concerns or to book a virtual Zoom appointment with a VRC Counselor.

Check out some of The Hornets’ previous coverage with articles, “Lost But Never Forgotten,” and “Local Fire Fighter Hosts Annual September 11 Memorial,” which includes the video below, created by Hornet staff members in 2015, to help show the memorial service Townley holds every year.