Fullerton hosted for their game against Oxnard on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Winning their last two games, the Hornets came into this game wanting to extend their winning streak, but came out in a 1-1 draw.

Sopmore Danny Orozco receiving a red card after two yellow cards on Tuesday. Photo credit: Bryan Chavez

Near the end of the game, sophomore midfielder Ceasar Zamora received his second yellow card of the game for a high kick which endangered the opposing player, resulting in a red card and bringing the home team down to 10 men with five minutes left in the game.

Fullerton was able to handle the pressure from the away team and the game ended with a draw, which extended the Hornets home record to 3 games without a win. “We had some difficulties at home, but just at home we have to figure it out a bit,” said Head Coach Greg Aviles.

Sopmhore captian No. 3 Sergio Ibarra defending his goal against Alfonso Lopez on Tuesday. Photo credit: Bryan Chavez

The game started with Oxnard dominating most of the first half. Fullerton defended deep, giving the visitors the ability to play comfortably.

“I think they coped with us,” Condors coach Ross Greaney said about the first half. “It is always tough to play away from home.”

Number 12 Danny Orozco scoring the first goal of the game in minute 27 of Tuesday's game. Photo credit: Bryan Chavez

The Condors were also on a good run of form, coming into the game with zero losses and 1 goal against them in three games.

The deadlock was broken in minute 27 of the first half, with Condor midfielder Danny Orozco breaking the Hornets defensive line and scoring his first goal of the season. 10 minutes later, Fullerton’s skipper Sergio Ibarra took a shot on the edge of the 18-yard box, making it past the goalkeeper.

Sophmore captain Diego Anaya (number 11) shoots against Oxnard goalkeeper on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Photo credit: Bryan Chavez

The second half of the game was a lot more even in terms of possession. The tempo of the game increased, and both teams created plenty of chances, but both goalkeepers rose to the occasion when their teams needed them. “We made adjustments. It is a good squad, well coached, just a different look we decided to adjust for,” said Aviles.

Head coach Kenny Castellanos giving his player Instructions before being subbed during Tuesdays game at home. Photo credit: Bryan Chavez

The Hornet’s next two games are away from home, first at Fresno College next week on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. Then the team will travel to San Diego to play against Cuyamaca College on Friday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. before they host Cypress College in their Conference opener, on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.

