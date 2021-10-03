Fullerton joins the nation in 5th annual Women’s March

Over 240 residents of Fullerton and surrounding cities joined the nationwide Women’s March for the right to abortion on Oct. 2 at the North Justice Center in Fullerton.

The Fullerton march was co-organized by Indivisible CA39 and the Democratic Party of Orange County, one of over 500 marches organized across the nation.

Member of the steering committee for Indivisible CA39 Deborah Langenbacher hosted the Fullerton march, which held personal significance because her sister lives in Texas.

Protesters and activists marched after the Supreme Court’s inaction to block the Texas Heartbeat Bill that limits access to abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The bill also allows the public to sue anyone that aids in an abortion, giving the public a financial incentive. Some conservative states plan to follow suit and are drafting similar bills.

“What’s going on in Texas and is apparently being followed in several other states is abhorrent to me… it’s beyond my comprehension, not only that they overturned Roe V. Wade in Texas but they also created this whole vigilante form of policing if you want to call it that, where everyday citizens can report their friends and their family,” President of Democrats of North Orange County Linda Gardner said.

President of the League of Women Voters of North Orange County Kristina Fruneaux, and Cal State Fullerton Professor in the Public Health Policy Department Dr. Shana Alex Charles, were key speakers that advocated for women’s reproductive rights at the Fullerton rally.

The speeches encouraged marchers to vote for their beliefs and call their local politicians to voice their political concerns. Charles urged attendees to call U.S. Representative for California’s 39th Congressional District Young Kim and gave her phone number to the crowd.

“My body, my choice,” and “I dissent, we dissent,” chanted protesters.

Demonstrators marched down Harbor Blvd. with signs as cars passed by and honked with support.

The impassioned protesters remained peaceful and on sidewalks to obey traffic laws.

“You can see people of different backgrounds coming together to create visibility,” protester Cindy said.

She also said it comforted her to see so many like-minded people in her community.

Families with small children and many older locals were some of the hundreds who filled the sidewalks.

Another protester named Doris remembered the same call to action during Roe V. Wade and has been marching for women’s rights since the 1960s.

“There are people willing to stand up for what they believe and pay attention because we vote,” she said.

“Many people in my family don’t share the same beliefs as me, so coming out to things like this is a reminder I’m not alone, and there are so many people that believe in the same things as me,” protester Kelsie said.

Kelsie said she is hopeful the march will send a message of solidarity to the community.

Protesters marched from the courthouse through Downtown Fullerton and looped back around at Commonwealth Ave.

One or two police officers observed the demonstration from their vehicles and gave protesters a thumbs up as they marched.