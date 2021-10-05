Fullerton men’s soccer falls short 4-2 against Santa Ana

Goals scored by Fullerton College freshman Tanner Coombs and sophomore Ryan Meinardus were not enough to overcome Santa Ana College in a 4-2 loss on Friday afternoon.

The Santa Ana Dons began the game with long offensive possessions, scoring two goals in the first few minutes of the game. The Hornets were not successful defending the net allowing a total of three goals in the first half.

“Sometimes you just get a little surprised, things happen, and it doesn’t go your way early on. I mean they got three shots and scored three goals,” Hornets Coach Greg Aviles said.

After some motivational words from the sideline, Fullerton’s offense appeared to gain more control of the ball eventually leading to forward, Coombs, finding open space and a clear net to make the Hornets first goal of the game.

“I was just focused on getting one goal back so we can get started and get like three because we were down three to zero,” Coombs said while referencing the game.

Although Fullerton had several possessions that almost ended up as goals, they entered halftime down 3-1.

After halftime, the Hornets started to be more aggressive with the ball and take more shots.

Tensions also began to rise on both sides, upset by several penalties and foul calls, eventually leading to yellow cards and arguments between referees and players.

“We can’t control what referees do, we can’t control what other teams do,” Aviles said, “All we can control is what we do, those things shouldn’t waver our decisions and they don’t waver on how we play.”

Disagreements continued throughout the second half when an offsides call on a Hornet resulted in a possible scoring play being taken away when possession of the ball was given back to the Dons.

Fouled in the second half, midfielder Ryan Meinardus, took the penalty kick for The Hornets. With the fans quiet and the players focused on the ball, Meinardus took the shot and scored.

Fans began to cheer and players celebrated as Fullerton began to build momentum against Santa Ana College now trailing 3-2.

Although Fullerton took several close shots none were able to find the back of the net. Santa Ana had some long passes and another goal giving them a 4-2 lead.

Chances of winning seemed slim for the Hornets until they had another shot at a penalty kick with two minutes left. This time Meinardus’ shot was deflected by Dons goalkeeper Eddie Zapata.

This resulted in a loss for Fullerton (6-4-1, 0-2) as they have yet to win their first conference game of the season. Santa Ana’s four goals are the most Fullerton has allowed in their 11-games this year.

“I think we just need to be tighter on defense. We kind of let them receive the ball in turn,” Coombs said, “Our defense has been tight, I don’t know what was with it today.”

Fullerton will travel to Orange Coast College to take on the Pirates on Tuesday as Swarm City looks to get their first conference victory of the season. Santa Ana College (4-3-2, 1-0) will play Santiago Canyon College on Tuesday.