Fullerton Police high-speed pursuit ends with 2 arrests

Fullerton Police officer were led on a brief vehicle pursuit Saturday, ending with two male suspects crashing their SUV into a pole, resulting in the their apprehension by authorities.

Officers boxed in the vehicle on Orangethrope Avenue and Iowa Place at a traffic light in the city of Placentia and immediately had their weapons drawn.

The officers instructed the suspects to put their hands up but the driver of the SUV did not comply. He then accelerated forward, crashing into the black unmarked black truck. They sped down Orangethorpe Avenue eastbound and immediately turned left onto the 57 freeway on-ramp heading northbound.

The police caravan was in pursuit of the fleeing vehicle during rush hour traffic. The suspect vehicle exited the 57-freeway off-ramp onto Yorba Linda Boulevard, heading eastbound.

The suspects turned onto Placentia Avenue, then into Topaz Lane briefly before heading back down Placentia Avenue to Yorba Linda Boulevard, where the automobile crashed into a pole.

The driver fled on foot, but authorities quickly apprehended the suspect. The second suspect was inside the SUV with both of his hands up in the air. Officers had their weapons drawn, instructing the passenger to get out of the vehicle but the man said, “I cannot move my legs.”

Within a few minutes, he pulled himself out of the vehicle with his hands up. Officers gave instructions to the suspect to get on the floor and roll towards them.

It took seven officers and a canine, to restrain the suspect who resisted being arrested.Soon after, an ambulance arrived to attend to this suspect’s first aid needs.