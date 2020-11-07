Fullerton residents have spoken on Measure S and U

While most people are waiting with baited breathe for the Presidential election to be decided, Fullerton residents also used their voice to vote locally on two ballot measures in their city. At the time of this article, the Orange County Registrar’s Office is reporting 81.3% of the ballots counted with 100% of precincts reporting.

With the votes counted, 57.79% of Fullerton residents voted not to approve Measure S.

No changes will be made at this time to the sales tax rate. Had this measure been approved, the tax rate would have been raised 1.25%, making the final rate of 9%. The money would have generated an estimated $25 million per year for city services such as emergency services, public safety, street repairs and addressing homelessness.

The results were similar for Measure U with 59.56% of the residents being opposed to banning the sale, possession and use of fireworks within city limits.

This means that no changes will be made to the current fireworks laws for the City of Fullerton. Had this been approved, the residents of Fullerton would not have been able to sell, possess or use fireworks within the city.