Fullerton’s Home Opener Was A Success

Fullerton College played their first home game of the season after going 3-1 on the road last week.

The Hornets hosted Compton College on Friday September 7th and proved why they were ranked No.1 with a 4-1 home win.

Starting goalkeeper for the Hornets was freshman Kevan Rehmani. He was very communicative with his teammates as you can hear him from the other side of the field.

Both teams showed off their speed and played aggressively both offensively and defensively at the beginning of the game.

The game got off to a fast start and allowed for a lot back and forth tempo.

Both teams were blocking entry passes to set their team for scoring chances.

The Hornets dodged a bullet when Alejandro Vasquez of Compton shot the ball but was just too high.

The Hornets nearly opened the scoring when sophomore Danny Abrego-Fulton shot the ball just wide.

Moments later, Defender Michael Calderon laid out a long accurate to Forward Cesar Ortega who cashed in to give Fullerton a 1-0 lead.

When Ortega received the pass, he said he was “concentrated and determine in the moment to finish the play with a goal.”

Midfielder Carlos Esparaza scored the Hornets’ second goal to increase the lead to 2-0.

Fullerton nearly adds a 3rd goal before halftime when Ryu Ichihara shot the ball into an empty net but a defender of Compton was there to prevent the ball from crossing the goal line.

After 45 minutes of play, the Hornets lead was 2-0.

Several minutes into the second half, Compton cut the lead in half off a goal from Miguel Reyes with a header.

The Hornets had good possession time in the second half as they started to take control of the game.

The game started getting choppy as there was tackles for loose balls. Carlos Esparaza put a body check on a Compton player.

Fullerton created another scoring chance from a forced turnover caused by Jacob Aldana. He passed the ball to Esparaza but the shot was very high as it went over the wall and into the softball field.

The Hornets were still playing a fast tempo game but would take their time in between stoppages to wind the time down.

The Hornets went on to score two more times by goals by oliver sophomores Oliver Meza and Ryu Ichihara.

The Hornets won the game by a final score of 4-1.

Head Coach Greg Aviles was impressed and happy with the team’s performance. He said, “They worked hard and played really good offensively. The defense maintained their composure by sticking to the game plan and our training in practice.”

Hornets goalkeeper Kevan Rehmani and forward Cesar Ortega think it is a “confidence boost” and “momentum is right back on our side” after being shutout in the previous games.

The Hornets improve their record to 4-1 and their next game is a home game against Irvine Valley on Tuesday September 11, at 3 pm.

